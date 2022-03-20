B. Riley Weighs in on Envela Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Envela in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Envela had a return on equity of 45.53% and a net margin of 7.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envela from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.21. Envela has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 614.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

