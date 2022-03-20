Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) PT Raised to GBX 480

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 460 ($5.98) to GBX 480 ($6.24) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.58) to GBX 356 ($4.63) in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of BCKIF stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

