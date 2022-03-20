Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 33,207 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,207 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.08% of Digimarc worth $33,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 132.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 368.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the third quarter worth $150,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $53.74.

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.07% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%.

In related news, CEO Riley Mccormack acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $479,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alicia Syrett acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

