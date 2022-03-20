Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.21% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $1,592,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 265.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,251 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Helling acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 and sold 35,838 shares valued at $539,947. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $137.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

