Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $59.13 Million Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 897,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.33% of iRobot worth $59,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in iRobot by 3.3% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iRobot by 13.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iRobot by 50.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in iRobot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in iRobot by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About iRobot (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

