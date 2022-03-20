Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $73.11 Million Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,929 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.50% of Sprout Social worth $73,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after purchasing an additional 349,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after purchasing an additional 266,254 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 454,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,515 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $97.36.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.91.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,912 shares of company stock worth $9,091,718. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.