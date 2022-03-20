Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $26,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 136.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $90.18 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

