Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,491 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Bilibili worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 36.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bilibili by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,361,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $27.55 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $129.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

