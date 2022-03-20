Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 568 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

