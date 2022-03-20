Bangor Savings Bank Buys 2,937 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in PPL by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 80,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.88%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

