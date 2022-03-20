Bangor Savings Bank Buys 720 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after purchasing an additional 336,764 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,732,000 after purchasing an additional 132,534 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of GPC opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $113.64 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

