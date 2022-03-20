Bangor Savings Bank Invests $1.05 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Payments by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global Payments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 85,492 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global Payments by 54.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 11.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

GPN stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

