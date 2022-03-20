Bangor Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 11,054 SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 193.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 31.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,056,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 253.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.30%. Analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.