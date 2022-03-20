Bank of America Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $315.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.33.

NYSE:LLY opened at $287.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.17 and its 200-day moving average is $251.00. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $291.35.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

