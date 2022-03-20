Barclays Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €26.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.71) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.06 ($29.74).

TEG opened at €21.73 ($23.88) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.70. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €21.03 ($23.11) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($32.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

