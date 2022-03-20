BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
BVC opened at GBX 51.40 ($0.67) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.84. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 102.46 ($1.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The stock has a market cap of £226.43 million and a P/E ratio of 20.56.
About BATM Advanced Communications (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.