Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 562 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.11. 472,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,193. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.