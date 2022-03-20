Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 3,875,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,575. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

