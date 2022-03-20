Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 994.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 760,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 82,031 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,624,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,349,000 after acquiring an additional 242,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 4,253,372 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.

