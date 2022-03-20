Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,259. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $140.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

