Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,346.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 323,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 383,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.93. 4,547,551 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

