Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,535,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,984,842. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

