Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $11.71 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $318,101,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 75.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,038,000 after buying an additional 57,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,720.81.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,186.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,341.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,361.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

