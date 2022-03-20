Bellecapital International Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $123.64 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.15 and a 12 month high of $132.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.