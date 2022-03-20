Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 660 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in JOYY by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in JOYY by 35.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $117.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 0.74.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -170.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

