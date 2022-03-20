Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,120,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 114,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $60.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $60.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.
