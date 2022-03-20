Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $920,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,416.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,096 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

