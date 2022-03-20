Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $370,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.
NYSEARCA GNR opened at $60.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01.
