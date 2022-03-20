Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.
Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $82.92.
