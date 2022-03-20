Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $385.73 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $312.42 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

