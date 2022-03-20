Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €48.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.75) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($57.69) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($52.75) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.24 ($48.62).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($14.76) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($21.65).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

