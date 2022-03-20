Berenberg Bank Cuts DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target to GBX 325

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 325 ($4.23) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.85) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Shares of DFS stock opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.89) on Thursday. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 171.37 ($2.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 318.50 ($4.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £575.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 226.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 13.70 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, insider Alison Hutchinson purchased 18,762 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £40,525.92 ($52,699.51).

DFS Furniture Company Profile (Get Rating)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.