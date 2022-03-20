Berenberg Bank Trims Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Target Price to €22.60

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €23.40 ($25.71) to €22.60 ($24.84) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARZGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.90.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

