Berenberg Bank Trims Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Target Price to €83.40

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €84.90 ($93.30) to €83.40 ($91.65) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($72.53) to €61.00 ($67.03) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

