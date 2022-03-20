Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen Sells 2,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $227,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AKAM opened at $117.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

