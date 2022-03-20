Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €46.35 ($50.93) and last traded at €45.50 ($50.00). 41,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.65 ($49.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of $457.31 million and a PE ratio of 43.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

