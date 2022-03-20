Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

BBY stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

