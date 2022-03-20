Better Choice (BTTR) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Better Choice to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Better Choice has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Better Choice and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million -$59.33 million 10.29 Better Choice Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -23.00

Better Choice’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -48.10% -1,113.44% -76.49% Better Choice Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Better Choice and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Better Choice Competitors 275 1273 1446 32 2.41

Better Choice currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 223.89%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 102.84%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Better Choice rivals beat Better Choice on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Better Choice Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

