BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.26). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of BCRX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 6,879,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

