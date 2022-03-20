BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.03.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BIOLASE by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.