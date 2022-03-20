BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.03.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BIOLASE by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.