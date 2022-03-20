BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Up 8.4%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $24.86. Approximately 8,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 323,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,549 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $2,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 58.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

