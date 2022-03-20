Bitcoin Atom (BCA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $44.00

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $587,891.21 and $44.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

