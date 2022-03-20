BitCore Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $160,773.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0865 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,156.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,837.63 or 0.06894709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00274282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.20 or 0.00773150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00093432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.90 or 0.00485711 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00415957 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.