Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

BLN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.88.

BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,695,908. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723 over the last 90 days.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

