BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Trading 1.4% Higher

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 75.00% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

