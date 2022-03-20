BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stock Position Raised by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 660,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $33,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 462,427 shares during the last quarter.
BATS ICSH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,544 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.