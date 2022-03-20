BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stock Position Raised by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 660,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $33,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 462,427 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICSH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,544 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

