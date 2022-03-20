Blank Wallet Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.14 or 0.06883521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,090.99 or 0.99906971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00040740 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

