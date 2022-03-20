BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,526. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

