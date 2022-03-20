BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.31. 3,884,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,111. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.42. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $181.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

