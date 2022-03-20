BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,140. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.50 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.